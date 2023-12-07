New PlayStation Collectables Available for Free – No PlayStation Plus Required

Summary: PlayStation users can now score some fantastic new collectables without needing a PlayStation Plus subscription. These digital rewards, offered as trophies and 3D models, are based on popular games and exclusive experiences. The collection includes the sought-after PlayStation Portal, as well as iconic items from games like Destiny 2 and Horizon: Forbidden West. Alternatively, players can opt for quirky options like fuzzy digital collectable socks. To unlock these rewards, players must complete specific tasks or reach certain playtime milestones within the games. Notably, these collectables can be obtained for free, making it an exciting opportunity for PlayStation enthusiasts.

Sony’s PlayStation platform is renowned for its system of rewards and achievements known as “Trophies.” However, beyond the virtual accolades, there are also unique and exclusive collectables up for grabs. These 3D models serve as a testament to players’ gaming accomplishments and are now available free of charge.

Among the array of new collectables is the charming PlayStation Portal. Despite initial skepticism from fans, this portable console has gained popularity and is now a highly sought-after item. Players can obtain a digital version of this console, adding it to their ever-growing digital collections.

Additionally, fans of Destiny 2 can lay claim to a remarkable starship, while adventurers in Horizon: Forbidden West can acquire a miniature mechanical dinosaur. For those craving something more unconventional, there are fuzzy digital collectable socks adorned with rabbit ears, courtesy of games like Jusant, Wildmender, Outer Wilds, and Skabma – Snowfall.

Diving deeper into the gaming experience, players who overcome challenging obstacles within a specific game will be rewarded with a collectable of the game’s first boss, the Parade Master. This unique piece serves as a reminder of the player’s triumph and can be proudly displayed in their digital collection.

It’s worth noting that these rewards are obtainable without the need for a PlayStation Plus subscription. Players simply need to meet the prerequisites outlined each game. So, if you’re a PlayStation user eager to expand your digital collection, now is the perfect time to dive into these games and unlock these impressive rewards for free.