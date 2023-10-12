Sony to Launch PS5 Cloud Streaming Service for PlayStation Plus Premium Members

Sony is gearing up to launch its PS5 cloud streaming service for PlayStation Plus Premium members in October. Following a successful beta test, Sony has announced that the service will be rolled out regionally starting from October 17 in Japan, followed Europe on October 23 and the US on October 30. These dates are tentative and subject to change.

The cloud streaming service will allow PS5 owners to play games without the need to download them first. However, the service will be limited to “supported PS5 digital titles within the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.” To stream games at optimal quality, an internet connection with a minimum speed of 15Mbps for 1080p streaming and 38Mbps for 4K streaming is required. Sony is aiming to provide 60fps output, 3D audio, and HDR support for streamed games.

Some of the confirmed playable games on the service include popular titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, Saints Row IV, and more. Additionally, there will be game trials available for Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol. Other streamable titles include Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

The introduction of game streaming coincides with the upcoming launch of the smaller PS5 console. Despite its smaller size, the redesigned console still allows users to expand storage adding up to an 8TB SSD. However, with the availability of the streaming service, additional local storage may not be necessary for gamers looking to enjoy a wide range of titles.

Overall, the PS5 cloud streaming service provides PlayStation Plus Premium members with the convenience of playing games instantly without the need to download or install them, making gaming more accessible and hassle-free.

