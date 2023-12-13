Local Actor Returns Home to Star in “Hairspray” Musical Tour

Summary:

Local Actor Josiah Rogers is making waves in the theater world as he returns to his Northeast Ohio roots to star in the highly-anticipated “Hairspray” musical tour. Rogers, who graduated from Orange High School, is taking on the role of Seaweed Stubbs in the Tony award-winning show, which is directed and choreographed its original Broadway team.

Reflecting on his excitement and gratitude, Rogers said, “It’s a surreal feeling, coming back home and being a part of this incredible production. I’m thrilled, thankful, and proud to have this opportunity.”

Rogers hopes to bring energy, life, and his unique spin to the character of Seaweed. As an actor and performer since the age of 13, he attributes his passion for theater to his dedicated drama teacher.

“I have always had big dreams,” Rogers revealed with a smile. “I used to tell my mom that I’m going to own the Key Bank building downtown one day. Who knows? Maybe that dream will come true too.”

In 2016, Rogers had the opportunity to play the same role in a production of “Hairspray” at a performing arts center in Louisiana. Now, he is eager to bring his experience, talent, and personal touch to the Cleveland leg of the tour.

The “Hairspray” musical tour aims to break down barriers and promote equality, as it tells the story of Tracy Turnblad and Seaweed Stubbs in 1960s segregated Baltimore. Rogers hopes that the audience will leave the theater feeling energized and filled with happiness, while also taking away the powerful message of equality for all.

The debut of “Hairspray” at the Connor Palace is set for Tuesday evening, and performances will continue through Sunday, December 10. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this exceptional production and see Josiah Rogers shine on stage. Visit the official website for more details and ticket information.