Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis Star in Netflix’s Upcoming Rom-Com “Playing for Keeps”

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film “Playing for Keeps” starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis. Directed Trish Sie and written Whit Anderson, the movie follows the story of Mack, a sports journalist played Rodriguez, who enlists the help of her friends to win over Nick, portrayed Ellis. Set to be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the film explores the blurred lines between work, friendship, and romance as Mack navigates the world of love.

In Netflix’s highly anticipated romantic comedy, “Playing for Keeps,” Gina Rodriguez takes on the role of Mack, a talented New York sportswriter who has a reputation for creating foolproof “hook-up plays” with her best friend Adam and their crew. The film, directed Trish Sie and written Whit Anderson, delves deep into the world of modern dating and the rules that guide Mack’s love life.

The story follows Mack’s life as she navigates the intricacies of her career, friendships, and romantic relationships. But when she unexpectedly falls for the charming war correspondent Nick (played Tom Ellis), Mack is faced with a difficult decision. Will she continue to follow her tried-and-tested playbook, or will she let her guard down and risk it all for love?

With a talented cast that includes Damon Wayans Jr., Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle, “Playing for Keeps” promises to be a delightful and heartfelt romantic comedy. Executive produced Gina Rodriguez, Ross Girard, Sophia Lin, and Molly Breeskin, and produced Ross M. Dinerstein, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and Ryan Christians, the film is set to capture audiences’ hearts when it starts streaming on Netflix on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“Playing for Keeps” explores themes of friendship, love, and the intricacies of modern dating. As Mack’s world begins to blur between work and romance, she must come to terms with what truly matters. Will she choose to simply score or will she play for keeps? Find out as the film takes audiences on a romantic and comedic journey filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments.