Hip-Hop Takes Over the TikTok Billboard Top 50 as Playboi Carti’s “Sky” Soars to No. 1

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 continues to showcase the dominance of hip-hop as Playboi Carti’s hit song “Sky” jumps to the top spot on the chart. This marks the third rap song to reach No. 1 on the chart, following “SkeeYee” Sexyy Red and “Wassup Gwayy” FamousSally & YB.

“Sky” was released in 2020 as part of Playboi Carti’s album Whole Lotta Red and initially peaked at No. 34 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. However, the song consistently experiences a surge in popularity at the beginning of each month, thanks to its catchy hook “Wake up/ It’s the first of the month.” TikTok users have embraced the idea that using the sound at the start of each month brings good luck.

Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” holds steady at No. 2 for the second consecutive week and has remained in the top three throughout the existence of the TikTok Billboard Top 50. Meanwhile, Tate McRae’s “Greedy” jumps to No. 4 in its second week on the chart, propelled its success on TikTok and streaming platforms.

Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” makes an impressive leap from 34 to 5 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. This track, released as part of her album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, marks Mitski’s first appearance on the chart. However, the artist has had viral moments on TikTok in the past with songs like “Washing Machine Heart” and “Nobody.”

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 features a diverse range of artists, including Ayo & Teo, Suicidal Idol, Girl in Red, and more. It provides a snapshot of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States, based on creations, video views, and user engagement.

