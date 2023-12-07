Playboi Carti’s “Sky” Tops TikTok Billboard Top 50 Again, Mariah Carey Climbs the Ranks

Playboi Carti’s popular song “Sky” has returned to the number one spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, while Mariah Carey’s beloved holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” inches closer to the top, rising to number two. The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States, based on creations, video views, and user engagement.

“Sky,” featured on Playboi Carti’s album Whole Lotta Red, has consistently appeared at the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50, thanks to the “Wake up/ It’s the first of the month” trend that highlights the song’s lyrics. In a festive twist, some recent uploads have even utilized a Christmas-themed remix of the song, propelling it to the number one spot.

This is the second time that “Sky” has reached the top of the chart, previously ruling the list on October 7. It made a comeback at number two on the November 11 chart. Interestingly, “Sky” is not the only song on the latest TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart fueled first-of-the-month trends. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “1st of Tha Month” returns at number 27, after debuting at number 22 on the November 11 chart. The lyrics from “Sky” actually interpolate the chorus of “1st of Tha Month.”

Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine,” which had held the number one spot for three weeks, drops to number three, while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues its ascent, reaching a new peak at number two.

In the holiday spirit, five holiday tunes, including Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” have made their way into the top 30 of the December 9 chart. Additionally, Laurie Anderson’s 1981 experimental electronic track “O Superman” makes a strong debut at number 12, becoming viral after its use in videos exploring family histories and supernatural happenings.

Elvis Presley’s classic song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” also makes its first appearance on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 at number 14, gaining popularity through a trend that showcases a filter aging users to 2073. Conan Gray’s “Heather,” which first became viral on TikTok in 2020, debuts at number 23, as its opening lyrics reference December 3, the closing day of the latest tracking week.

For the full TikTok Billboard Top 50, featuring debuts from Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rod Wave, and more, check out the chart. You can also listen to the top 10 countdown on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio each Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with reruns throughout the week.