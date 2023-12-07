Playboi Carti’s “Sky” Reigns Supreme on TikTok

In the latest update of the TikTok Billboard Top 50, Playboi Carti’s hit track “Sky” has returned to claim its throne at the number one spot. The song’s catchy lyrics and infectious beat have garnered immense popularity on the platform, propelling it to the top position once again. However, another familiar tune is creeping closer to the pinnacle of the charts.

With the arrival of December, it’s no surprise that Mariah Carey’s festive classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is steadily ascending the rankings. The Queen of Christmas has managed to secure the second spot, adding to the song’s longstanding popularity during the holiday season.

Not to be outdone, Brenda Lee’s timeless anthem, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” has experienced a significant jump from 18th to 9th place. The song, which is over seven decades old, continues to captivate audiences with its joyful melodies and nostalgic charm.

As part of their regular updates, Billboard compiles the verified list of the most popular songs on TikTok every Thursday. By closely monitoring music discovery and engagement on the platform, Billboard provides insights into the trending tracks that dominate TikTok. To access the TikTok Billboard Top 50, users can easily navigate to any sound detail page and tap the top right button for direct access to the charts page.

Whether it’s the hypnotic allure of Playboi Carti’s “Sky” or the timeless holiday cheer of Mariah Carey and Brenda Lee, TikTok continues to serve as a platform that amplifies the impact of music on popular culture. The Billboard Top 50 not only showcases the power of these songs within the TikTok community but also highlights their influence on the wider music landscape.