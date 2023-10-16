LinkedIn Announces Additional Layoffs in 2023

LinkedIn, the international business and career platform owned IT giant Microsoft, is set to carry out further layoffs in 2023, adding to the already significant number of tech industry job cuts.

On Monday, October 16, the professional social platform announced that it would be laying off an additional 668 employees, following a round of layoffs in May which affected 716 people. This brings the total number of layoffs at LinkedIn in 2023 to 1,384, representing approximately 7.3% of its global workforce.

The new job cuts will primarily affect LinkedIn’s engineering, product, human resources, and finance teams. The company has stated that it is committed to providing full support to all affected employees during this transition and ensuring they are treated with care and respect.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn, which was launched in 2003 Reid Hoffman and Eric Ly in Silicon Valley (Mountain View, California), maintains that it will continue to invest in its strategic priorities. Since its acquisition Microsoft in 2016 for $26.2 billion, the platform has undergone significant growth and has become a leading platform for professionals worldwide.

LinkedIn’s decision to carry out additional layoffs reflects the ongoing challenges faced the tech industry as companies seek to align their business strategies and adjust their workforces accordingly. This is a common practice during periods of change and disruption, as organizations strive to remain competitive and adapt to evolving market demands.

Overall, while the layoffs are undoubtedly difficult for the affected employees, LinkedIn remains dedicated to its commitment to providing a valuable platform for professionals and supporting their career growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

