New Strategies for Publishers to Succeed on Snapchat

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, boasts an impressive user base of 406 million daily users. While the number of people consuming news content on Snapchat each month may seem relatively small at 70 million, the platform’s advertising revenue split has made it a worthwhile investment for some news outlets.

The majority of news outlets on Snapchat publish their content to the app’s Discover tab. Here, publishers can monetize their content through mid-roll advertisements. Discover functions as a video news feed, presenting users with stories from Snapchat’s partner publishers, which include traditional media companies as well as smaller social media outfits.

Snapchat Discover stories consist of a series of videos or images, typically overlaid with text, that are uploaded over the course of a day. Many news publishers now utilize the Dynamic Stories function, which automatically generates snippets of articles based on their RSS feeds.

While fewer publishers publish to Snapchat’s Spotlight tab, which features user-generated content, it still offers unique opportunities. Publishers can access a growing audience on the Spotlight tab and receive feedback from the community through comments, ratings, and shares. Subscribing to an account on Spotlight automatically subscribes users to a show in Discover, providing a way to attract new subscribers and monetize them.

To become a Snapchat Discover partner, publishers must agree to Snapchat’s terms and conditions and apply through the website. The platform then reviews and approves partners based on their content and suitability for the platform. Once approved, publishers pitch their content ideas to Snapchat through the content management system.

When it comes to creating content for Snapchat’s Discover tab, publishers should prioritize vertical videos and short-form content that captivates audiences within the first second. This format resonates well with Snapchat’s primarily Gen Z audience, but it’s important to note that there is a growing number of users over the age of 25 who are also consuming content on the platform.

Snapchat’s recommendation algorithm plays a significant role in content distribution. The platform prioritizes brand-safe content and looks for high view-through rates. Publishers should aim for a one-minute watch time on three to five-minute episodes to maximize engagement.

Snapchat offers a unique opportunity for publishers to reach a diverse and engaged audience. By understanding the platform’s features and tailoring content to captivate viewers, publishers can make the most of their presence on Snapchat and tap into its advertising revenue potential.

