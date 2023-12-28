TikTok Falls Short on Revenue Sharing Opportunities for Creators

Creators on TikTok are finding that the platform’s revenue sharing opportunities are not as lucrative as they initially thought. According to a recent article, many creators have experienced meager ad sharing payouts, arbitrary posting requirements, and the termination of creator programs led the platform itself. These shortcomings have left creators questioning their reliance on monetization through social media platforms and have pushed them to seek out brand deals independently.

While TikTok has become the primary platform for brands and influencers, it has faced criticism for its ambiguous payout process. Creators are unsure of what content meets the requirements for payout, leading to frustration and confusion. Jess Zafarris, a part-time content creator with a significant following on TikTok, shared her experience of making only $319 from the platform’s Creator Fund, compared to the $2.50 she would make from a single video in the past.

Another creator, Mollie Daniela, has participated in TikTok’s new Creativity Program Beta and has made just $33 from that specific program. In comparison, Daniela has monetized five figures through brand deals and affiliate links as an influencer. The lack of clarity around payout eligibility requirements and algorithms that favor creators’ content has deterred some creators from attempting to monetize their presence on TikTok.

TikTok does offer other monetization opportunities, such as gifting and the TikTok Creative Challenge. Gifting allows users to send monetized gifts to creators during livestreams, and the TikTok Creative Challenge rewards creators based on the performance of their submitted ads. However, these programs still lack transparency in terms of payout amounts and eligibility.

The article also explores the shortcomings of Instagram’s Reels Bonus program, which was ended Meta in March. Creators who initially participated in the program found it to be beneficial but faced challenges in constantly posting to meet the requirements for the bonus.

Overall, the article highlights the need for social media platforms to improve their revenue sharing opportunities for creators and provide clearer guidelines for monetization. Creators are increasingly looking to secure brand deals independently to ensure a more reliable source of income.