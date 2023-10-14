How to Plant Baby Irises Quickly and Easily

If you’ve always found the process of planting irises to be daunting and laborious, TikTok is here to save the day. A viral video on the platform has shown a simple technique to plant baby irises quickly and painlessly. No more back-breaking shoveling or struggling with soil.

To begin, position your shovel directly over the spot where you want to plant your iris. Step on the end of the shovel blade to easily push it into the soil. Next, turn the shovel 90 degrees and repeat this action, creating a cross shape (“X”) over the planting spot.

Now, move your shovel to one of the “X” lines, spanning one of the wedges created the crossed marks. Step on the shovel blade again, applying enough leverage to lift the dirt just until the “X” separates to the depth of the marks you made. This opens up the intersection of your “X” and creates a hole for your baby iris plant.

Gently place the baby iris plant into the hole you made. Release your hold on the shovel and pull it out of the dirt, observing how the soil naturally closes over the newly planted iris. This simple technique allows you to repeat the process quickly for as many irises as you desire.

After planting, it is essential to water your irises regularly according to their specific watering schedule. This will help the plants establish themselves and thrive throughout the season.

Planting irises doesn’t have to be a strenuous task anymore. Thanks to TikTok and this clever technique, you can now enjoy the beauty of irises without the hassle of traditional planting methods.

