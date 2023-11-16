Planoly Empowers Creators with New Branding and AI Caption Writer

Planoly, the first social media management tool built for creators, has undergone a significant brand evolution to better meet the needs of content creators. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, turning a passion into a profitable business can be challenging. Creators are constantly juggling numerous tasks, such as content creation, strategy building, and audience engagement. With the latest iteration of Planoly, creators can bid farewell to the complexity of using multiple tools and embrace more time for their creative pursuits.

According to Katelyn Sorensen, CEO of Planoly, the power of the creator economy is undeniable, with Goldman Sachs estimating the total addressable market (TAM) at $250 billion. Additionally, 29% of Gen-Z individuals express their aspiration to become content creators. With these facts in mind, Planoly aims to provide innovative tools that simplify the creator workflow and empower creators to build profitable businesses.

Originally launched in 2016 as the first visual Instagram planner, Planoly has evolved alongside the changing landscapes of social media and the creator economy. Today, it offers a robust, multi-channel tool that simplifies every aspect of the creator workflow, from planning and scheduling to monetization. Creators can now auto-post across seven social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Planoly’s workspace brings together essential content creation tools, such as Canva integration and hashtag management, making it easier than ever for creators to grow their businesses on social media.

Planoly’s new branding, developed its in-house team of creators from various niches, offers a fresh and familiar feel. The brand’s iconic star logo symbolizes a creator’s passion and drive, while the new colors reflect a friendly yet unique vibe. The product experience itself remains focused on showcasing creators’ content and ideas.

In addition to the rebranding, Planoly introduces its AI Caption Writer, an intelligent tool that helps creators enhance their content while maintaining authenticity. Powered GPT 3.5, the AI Caption Generator offers different writing styles for captions, allowing creators to choose the tone that best suits their brand, whether it’s “Your in-the-know bestie,” “Corporate slay,” “Everyone’s favorite teacher,” or “The eclectic artist.”

With this relaunch, Planoly invites creators to embark on their transformative social media journey and positions itself as the ultimate social media-savvy sidekick. As creators navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape, Planoly aims to empower them and simplify their social media management.

FAQ

1. What is Planoly?

Planoly is the first social media management tool designed specifically for creators. It offers a range of features that simplify the creator workflow, from planning and scheduling to monetization.

2. What platforms does Planoly support?

Planoly supports auto-posting on seven social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

3. What is the AI Caption Writer?

The AI Caption Writer is an intelligent tool within Planoly that helps creators enhance their content generating captions. It offers different writing styles to choose from, allowing creators to maintain their unique brand voice.

4. How can I get started with Planoly?

You can start your Planoly journey signing up for a 7-day free trial. This will give you a chance to explore the platform and experience its features firsthand.