39th Superior Days Kicks off with Brainstorming Session

The 39th Superior Days event began on September 26th with a brainstorming session to identify key issues that could be discussed in Madison. Delegates from Superior and Douglas County participated in small group discussions to come up with unique issues that require state resources and can achieve consensus among the group. These issues will be presented to state agencies and the Legislature.

One of the issues brought up was the “Superior Plan” suggested University of Wisconsin-Superior Chancellor Renee Wachter. The plan aims to establish public-private partnerships to build new facilities on campus that would benefit the entire community. These facilities would include an indoor practice facility, sheets of ice near Wessman Arena, health facilities, a child care center, and a hotel. The plan would create a recreational corridor along Catlin Avenue.

Other issues that were discussed included the half-percent sales tax for roads, Medicaid reimbursements for mental health providers, broadband grants, the shortage of child care providers, and water quality issues.

Mayor Jim Paine highlighted the importance of addressing the disparity in Medicaid reimbursement rates between Minnesota and Wisconsin because it affects the city’s ability to attract mental health service providers. There was also a mention of the previous gains made in some of the discussed issues over the past few years.

Overall, about 20 issues made it onto the list, with an equal split between legislative and agency issues. Another meeting will be held in October to further identify and discuss these issues, and in November, the finalized issues will be presented to the state.

Sources:

– Authors: Superior Telegram

– Date: September 26, 2018