Experience the Wonders of “Planet Earth III” with these Streaming Platforms

If you’re a nature enthusiast or a fan of Sir David Attenborough’s captivating narration, you won’t want to miss the premiere of “Planet Earth III.” This exhilarating series takes you on a journey through the ever-changing habitats of our world, showcasing the beauty and fragility of our planet. The first episode is set to air on Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

But what if you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can watch “Planet Earth III” online without a cable subscription.

DIRECTV Stream

With DIRECTV Stream, you not only get access to ABC, Freeform, ESPN, and other Disney channels, but also CBS, NBC, FOX, and over 65 other channels. On top of that, you’ll enjoy a wide range of on-demand content and the best live and regional sports coverage in the market. DIRECTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, so you can test it out before committing to a subscription.

Philo

For an incredibly affordable price of $25 per month, Philo offers over 70 live channels, three device streaming, and a 365-day DVR with unlimited space. Along with access to thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, subscribers can also choose from several available packages that include premium channels like Epix and Starz for an additional cost. Philo even offers a generous seven-day free trial that includes all features.

Sling TV

While Sling TV may not offer as many channels as some other services, it certainly makes up for that with its affordable pricing. You can choose between two packages for $35 or $50 per month, and even customize your plan to suit your needs. Although Sling TV doesn’t currently provide a free trial, they are running a promotion for 50% off the first month, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious viewers.

So, mark your calendars for the premiere of “Planet Earth III” and join Sir David Attenborough on this remarkable journey through our planet’s diverse ecosystems. Whether you choose DIRECTV Stream, Philo, or Sling TV, you’ll have a front-row seat to the awe-inspiring wonders of nature. Don’t miss out!

FAQ:

1. What time does “Planet Earth III” start?

“Planet Earth III” premieres the first episode at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 on BBC America.

2. What channel is BBC America?

To find BBC America on your provider, you can use the channel finder on their website. Here are a few examples:

– Verizon Fios: www.verizon.com

– AT&T U-verse: www.att.com

– Comcast Xfinity: www.xfinity.com

– Spectrum/Charter: www.spectrum.com

– Optimum/Altice: www.optimum.net/alticeone

– DIRECTV: www.directv.com

– Dish: www.dish.com

3. Where can I watch “Planet Earth III” online on demand?

If you miss an episode or want to binge-watch the entire series online, the following streaming platforms offer on-demand access:

– DirecTV Stream (free trial): www.directvstream.com

– Philo (free trial): www.philo.com

– Sling TV (50% off first month): www.sling.com

4. What is “Planet Earth III” about?

“Planet Earth III” takes viewers on a captivating journey through our planet’s ever-changing habitats. It’s a reminder of the beauty and importance of the natural world we live in.

Sources:

– “Planet Earth III” Official YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/planetearth3

– Streaming Services for Watching AMC Shows Without Cable: www.example.com

– Streaming Services for Animated TV in 2023: www.example.com

– Sling TV: Price, Channels, and Live Streaming Info: www.example.com

– Best Streaming Services for Live TV in 2023: Prices, Features, Free Trials: www.example.com

– Best VPNs of 2023, According to Reviews: www.example.com

– How to Watch “Yellowstone,” the Hottest Show on TV Right Now: www.example.com