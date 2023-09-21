Melbourne Government’s Plan to Demolish Public Housing Towers Criticized Planning Academics

Leading planning academics in Melbourne have voiced their opposition to the government’s plan to demolish and rebuild public housing towers across Melbourne. In a joint paper released six academics from RMIT’s Centre for Urban Research, they argue that displacing low-income communities can have serious negative consequences, including harm and even death.

The government’s plan, described Premier Daniel Andrews as the largest urban renewal project Australia has ever seen, aims to remodel the state’s 44 high-rise public housing towers. However, the academics argue that the government has failed to provide sufficient justification for its claim that the towers are no longer fit for purpose. They also raise concerns that the policy will worsen the current housing crisis.

The government’s plan involves tearing down the towers in prime Melbourne postcodes, home to around 10,000 people, over a period of 30 years. The towers will be replaced with higher-density developments through a public-private partnership. The new developments will comprise a mix of public, community, and privately owned homes, with at least 10% set aside for social housing.

However, some experts argue that a 10% increase in social housing across the 44 sites is not ambitious enough and that more needs to be done to address the growing demand for affordable housing. They suggest that these state-owned sites should be utilized more effectively to increase the proportion of public housing stock.

Critics of the plan, including former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett, argue that the existing towers are solid buildings that provide essential accommodation and should be retained or expanded upon.

The academics also warn that the process of relocating residents from the towers and finding them alternative housing will place additional strain on Melbourne’s already stretched housing market. They point to previous examples of public housing estate renewal projects in Melbourne, where many residents did not return to the redeveloped properties due to the lengthy rebuilding process.

They highlight the importance of careful planning and consideration when undertaking such significant changes to avoid undermining the social connections and ecosystems within these tight-knit communities.

In conclusion, planning academics are calling for a rethink of the government’s plan to demolish and rebuild public housing towers. They argue for a more ambitious approach to increasing social housing and highlight the importance of considering the potential negative impacts on low-income communities during the redevelopment process.

