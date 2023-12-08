New Rail Project to Connect Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York

A new rail project has been announced that aims to reconnect Northeastern Pennsylvania with New York City. The Federal Railroad Administration has included Northeastern Pennsylvania in its Corridor Identification and Development Program, paving the way for the reestablishment of passenger rail service between Scranton, PA, and New York, NY.

The proposed rail line would run from Manhattan to Scranton, with several stops along the way, including one at the Pocono Manor property and one in East Stroudsburg. A study conducted Amtrak estimates that the revival of passenger train service to the Poconos would generate an additional $84 million per year in economic activity for the region.

In order to move forward with engineering, planning, and designing the rail line, the project needed a Corridor ID designation, which it has now obtained. The next step will be the development of a service plan.

The Corridor ID Program, established the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aims to assist with the development of intercity passenger rail corridors. The rail service between Scranton and New York previously existed but was discontinued in 1970 due to lack of maintenance. Restoring the train service would require significant investment in track repairs.

Amtrak’s recent announcement of its largest-ever investment in passenger rail, made possible funding from the infrastructure law, has provided further impetus for the project. U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright have been instrumental in securing funding and support for the rail study and upgrades.

The restoration of passenger rail service between Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York City is expected to have a transformative impact on the region, providing improved connectivity, economic opportunities, and access to healthcare, education, and recreational activities.

Senator Casey expressed his excitement about the project, stating that the revival of rail service would be a game-changer for the economy, families, and communities. Congressman Cartwright also hailed the announcement, emphasizing the potential for job creation, improved quality of life, and convenient travel options for commuters, students, and tourists.

With the support of federal, state, and local officials, the rail project is set to proceed and bring Northeastern Pennsylvania one step closer to reconnecting with New York City.