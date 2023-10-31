New Era for Facebook and Instagram: Embracing Paid Memberships in Europe

Facebook and Instagram, the popular social networking platforms owned Meta Platforms, are set to introduce paid membership options for users in Europe. While free access will still be available, it will come with the inclusion of advertisements. Meta Platforms announced this move on their official blog, stating that the introduction of paid accounts is a response to European Union regulations.

Since their inception, Facebook and Instagram have primarily relied on advertising revenue to sustain their free services for users. However, speculation about the introduction of paid memberships Meta had been circulating for over a month. Now, the company has officially confirmed these plans.

The paid membership offer will be exclusively available to users in the European Union, Switzerland, and the countries within the European Economic Area, including Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Different membership options will be offered based on the platform users access. For desktop users, the monthly fee will be €9.99 (approximately 245 CZK), whereas smartphone and tablet users with Android and iOS operating systems will be required to pay €12.99 (about 319 CZK). This higher fee for mobile users accounts for the charges imposed Google and Apple for their official app stores.

It may not be immediately apparent, but Meta’s main objective in introducing paid memberships is to align with the regulatory policies of the European Union. Recent scrutiny from regulators has targeted major internet platforms and their data collection practices to enhance targeted advertising. By offering ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram, Meta aims to address these concerns and alleviate European regulators’ worries about privacy protection.

The introduction of paid versions also provides users with an alternative to advertising-driven services, allowing them to enjoy the platforms without personalized ads. It serves as a means for Meta to comply with EU regulations while catering to users’ preferences.

