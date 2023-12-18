Public Participation Urged for Cleaner City: Panchkula MC Launches WhatsApp Number

Summary:

Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has launched a WhatsApp number, 96961-20120, for the public to share pictures or videos of garbage in the city. The initiative aims to improve cleanliness and make the city more beautiful. The commissioner assures that any litter reported will be picked up within two hours of the photo being received.

Public Participation Urged for Cleaner City

Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) is taking steps to enhance the cleanliness of the city encouraging public participation. They have recently launched a dedicated WhatsApp number, 96961-20120, where residents can share pictures or videos of garbage lying on roads or in their locality. The aim is to address areas that usually remain neglected in terms of cleanliness.

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta emphasized the importance of public involvement in making Panchkula a more beautiful and clean city. He explained, “For this reason, we have issued a number…and requested the public to share pictures or videos with the location of the spot. I assure that the litter would be picked up from the place within two hours of the photo received us.”

With the introduction of this initiative, the commissioner aims to tackle the persistent problems of garbage, horticulture waste, construction and demolition waste, and improper sweeping. In the past, such complaints often reached his office and sanitation employees frequently. However, involving the public through digital channels, the MC hopes to resolve these issues more promptly.

The commissioner has instructed Avinash Singla, the chief sanitation inspector, to take all complaints seriously and ensure that the problems are addressed within two hours. This demonstrates the commitment of the MC to promptly tackle any cleanliness issues reported the public.

In conclusion, utilizing technology and empowering the public, Panchkula MC aims to create a cleaner and more beautiful city. The introduction of the WhatsApp number provides a convenient platform for residents to contribute to the cleanliness efforts, facilitating a more efficient and timely resolution of cleanliness issues in Panchkula.