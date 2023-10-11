Warning Issued for Hacked WhatsApp Accounts and Fake Facebook Pages

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has issued warnings to the public concerning hacked WhatsApp accounts and a fraudulent Facebook page pretending to be that of supermarket Don Don Donki. Victims have reported that messages were sent out from these hacked WhatsApp accounts to individuals in their contact lists, asking for loans.

Many victims only realized their accounts had been hacked when they were questioned friends and relatives who had received these suspicious messages. Fraudsters have been using imposter hyperlinks to trick victims, and have even created fake WhatsApp sites that appear in Google search results.

To protect themselves, the PJ advises people to use validated hyperlinks to access WhatsApp pages and to avoid clicking on any suspicious links. It is also recommended to enable two-way authentication and to verify messages with friends and relatives if there are any concerns.

In a separate case, the PJ discovered a Facebook page that was impersonating Don Don Donki. The fake page claimed to be hosting a raffle with prizes including goodie bags, cash, and coupons. Users were directed to a website where they were asked to create accounts and provide personal information and credit card details.

The PJ reminds the public to exercise caution whenever personal and credit card data are requested any websites. It is important to be vigilant and only provide sensitive information to trusted and verified sources.

These incidents serve as a reminder to be cautious when using online platforms and to verify the authenticity of websites and messages before sharing personal information.

