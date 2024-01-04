PJ Masks Season 5: Where to Watch and Stream the Beloved Animated Series

PJ Masks Season 5, directed Christian De Vita, is a popular animated children’s television series based on Romuald Racioppo’s Les Pyjamasques book series. The show revolves around three young friends, Connor, Amaya, and Greg, who transform into superheroes at night and protect their fictional town of Tarabiscoville from various enemies. If you’re wondering where to watch and stream PJ Masks Season 5, keep reading to find out.

PJ Masks Season 5: Available on Netflix and Disney Plus

Yes, PJ Masks Season 5 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix and Disney Plus. Both streaming services offer not only Season 5 but also the previous seasons of this beloved animated series. Whether you’re a new viewer or a long-time fan, you can catch up on all the exciting adventures of these young superheroes.

Watch PJ Masks Season 5 on Netflix

To watch PJ Masks Season 5 on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the following options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows. However, it includes ads before or during the content. The Standard Plan offers an ad-free experience and allows users to download content on two supported devices. The Premium Plan supports four devices at a time, provides content in Ultra HD, and offers downloading on up to six devices. It also allows up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household.

Watch PJ Masks Season 5 on Disney Plus

To watch PJ Masks Season 5 on Disney Plus, follow these steps:

1. Visit DisneyPlus.com

2. Select ‘Sign Up Now’

3. Enter your email and password.

4. Choose a subscription plan:

– $7.99 per month (Basic)

– $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year (Premium)

5. Enter your payment information.

Disney Plus offers multiple subscription plans and bundle packages. The Basic plan allows users to stream content with ads, while the Premium plan provides an ad-free experience and the ability to download content. The bundle packages incorporate other streaming services, such as Hulu and ESPN Plus.

In conclusion, PJ Masks Season 5 is available to watch and stream on Netflix and Disney Plus, along with the previous seasons of the animated series. Whether you prefer Netflix or Disney Plus, you can enjoy the exciting adventures of Catboy, Gekko, and Owlette as they protect their town and learn valuable lessons along the way.