How to Watch PJ Masks Season 3 on Netflix and Disney Plus

Are you ready to join the action-packed adventures of PJ Masks Season 3? Look no further as we guide you on how to watch this popular animated children’s television series on Netflix and Disney Plus.

PJ Masks Season 3, directed Christian De Vita, introduces us to the fictional town of Tarabiscoville. Set in this vibrant location, three young friends, Connor, Amaya, and Greg, transform into superheroes at night to combat enemies like Romeo and Luna Girl.

So, let’s dive into the streaming options for PJ Masks Season 3.

Watch PJ Masks Season 3 on Netflix

To watch PJ Masks Season 3 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the following options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Keep in mind that with the Standard with Ads plan, you’ll have access to most of Netflix’s movies and TV shows, but there will be ads before or during the content. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two devices, with an option to add one extra member. The Premium Plan offers four device support with Ultra HD content, downloads on six devices, and the ability to add up to two extra members.

Stream PJ Masks Season 3 on Disney Plus

To stream PJ Masks Season 3 on Disney Plus, follow these steps:

1. Visit DisneyPlus.com.

2. Select ‘Sign Up Now.’

3. Enter your email and password.

4. Choose a subscription plan:

– $7.99 per month (Basic)

– $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year (Premium)

5. Enter your payment information.

With the Disney Plus Basic plan, you can stream content with ads, while the Premium plan offers an ad-free experience and allows for content downloads. Disney Plus also provides bundle packages that include Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Join Catboy, Gekko, and Owlette on their thrilling adventures streaming PJ Masks Season 3 on Netflix and Disney Plus. Please note that streaming platforms and their plans are subject to change, so ensure you have the latest information for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Happy watching!