Strong’s Brick Oven Pizza Closes Kentucky Location to Focus on Cincinnati Expansion

In a recent announcement on social media, Strong’s Brick Oven Pizza revealed the closure of its Hebron, Kentucky location. Despite this setback, owner Christian Strong is determined to push forward with his plans to expand the business on the west side of Cincinnati.

The decision to close the Northern Kentucky location was made in order to concentrate resources and efforts on growing the brand across the Ohio River. Strong believes that focusing on the Cincinnati market will allow him to tap into a larger customer base and increase brand visibility.

Although the closure of a location can be seen as a setback, it also presents an opportunity for Strong’s Brick Oven Pizza to evaluate and refine its operations. By directing their attention to a single market, the company can fine-tune its menu, streamline processes, and ensure quality consistency.

The expansion plans for the west side of Cincinnati indicate the company’s confidence in the demand for their pizza in the area. Strong aims to provide residents with a high-quality brick oven pizza experience that is not only delicious but also consistently excellent.

While the closure of the Hebron location may disappoint some loyal customers, they can look forward to future visits across the Ohio River. Strong’s Brick Oven Pizza will continue to deliver mouthwatering pizzas with a focus on customer satisfaction and culinary innovation.

With a renewed focus on Cincinnati, Strong’s Brick Oven Pizza is poised to make a name for itself in the local market and become a go-to destination for pizza lovers in the area. As they leave behind the Hebron location, the company looks ahead to a promising future on the west side of Cincinnati.