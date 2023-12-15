Grand Opening of Mellow Mushroom Ocala: A Slice of Art and Flavor

Summary: Mellow Mushroom Ocala, a highly anticipated pizza restaurant, has finally opened its doors in Ocala, FL. Located at 2 W Fort King St, this art-filled chain pizzeria is ready to serve its customers seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Offering a variety of craft beer, calzones, and creative stone-baked pizzas, Mellow Mushroom Ocala is sure to satisfy any pizza lover’s cravings.

The long-awaited opening of Mellow Mushroom Ocala on Monday morning, December 4, 2023, brought excitement to pizza enthusiasts in the area. As the first customers, Rodney Whitlock and Dahlia Cook wasted no time in grabbing slices of mouthwatering pizza for their lunch. The 166-seat restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience with its unique ambiance and delicious offerings.

Mellow Mushroom Ocala stands out not only for its delectable food but also for its art-filled environment. Patrons can enjoy pizza while surrounded captivating artwork that adds to the overall dining atmosphere. From the moment customers enter the restaurant, they are immersed in a world of creativity and flavor.

This new addition to Ocala’s culinary scene aims to cater to all taste preferences. With a diverse menu, Mellow Mushroom Ocala is not just your average pizza joint. They take pride in their selection of craft beer, which pairs perfectly with their stone-baked pizzas and calzones. Additionally, the restaurant offers a range of signature drinks, expertly crafted their talented staff.

Owners Brad Harper and his wife Jessica greeted the first customer, Rodney Whitrock, with great excitement. As a symbol of their joyous occasion, they presented Rodney with the restaurant’s official “first dollar.” This gesture, along with the warm hospitality from the entire staff, sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

Whether you are a pizza aficionado or simply seeking a new culinary adventure, Mellow Mushroom Ocala is the place to be. Gather your friends and family and indulge in the tempting flavors of their pizza creations. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience this new gem in Ocala.