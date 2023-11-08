Pixomondo to Operate Sony Pictures Entertainment’s State-of-the-Art LED Virtual Production Stage

Pixomondo, a renowned visual effects and virtual production studio, has been appointed Sony Pictures Entertainment to oversee the operation and management of their groundbreaking LED virtual production stage. This stage, which will utilize Sony’s cutting-edge Crystal LED display panels, is set to become one of the largest of its kind in the industry.

The LED virtual production stage has already proven its capabilities, serving as the backdrop for INIKO’s music video “Jericho.” Collaborating with Sony Immersive Music Studios and SIS, the music video was shot on the virtual production stage using Sony’s VENICE digital cinema cameras alongside Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Masaki Nakayama, senior vice president and head of Sony Innovation Studios, expressed his excitement about the continued advancements in virtual production technology. He believes that the LED volume offers limitless possibilities for creatives to bring their visions to life. The collaboration between Sony Corporation and Sony Pictures has resulted in a state-of-the-art facility that combines Sony’s technological expertise with their deep understanding of motion picture and TV production.

Stage 7, where the LED virtual production stage is situated, will be Pixomondo’s third permanent LED stage. Its primary focus will be on providing innovative production solutions for filmmakers, particularly in areas such as commercials, TV, and film. The stage is specially equipped for complex vehicle process work utilizing in-camera visual effects.

Pixomondo boasts an impressive portfolio of over 30 virtual production project credits, having contributed to renowned films and series like “Hugo,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Boys.” CEO Jonny Slow expressed his excitement about this new chapter for Pixomondo in Los Angeles, as they establish their presence on the Sony Pictures lot. The adaptable nature of Stage 7’s LED volume promises to bring a new dimension to virtual production in L.A.’s creative ecosystem.

