Pixomondo to Operate Sony Pictures Entertainment’s State-of-the-Art LED Virtual Production Stage

Pixomondo, the renowned visual effects and virtual production studio, has been appointed Sony Pictures Entertainment to oversee the operation and management of their groundbreaking LED virtual production stage. This innovative stage, built Sony Innovation Studios, is equipped with state-of-the-art high-brightness and wide color gamut Crystal LED display panels.

As one of the largest stages of its kind, Sony’s LED virtual production stage provides an immersive backdrop for creative productions. It was recently utilized as the setting for INIKO’s music video “Jericho,” a collaboration between INIKO, Sony Immersive Music Studios, and SIS. The virtual production stage was complemented Sony’s VENICE digital cinema cameras and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, capturing the essence of the music video.

Masaki Nakayama, the Senior Vice President and Head of Sony Innovation Studios, expressed his excitement about the advancements in virtual production technology. With Sony’s extensive range of technologies and expertise in motion picture and TV production, the LED volume offers creative professionals a limitless platform to realize their vision.

Pixomondo’s involvement in operating Stage 7 marks the studio’s third permanent LED stage. Specifically designed for filmmakers seeking innovative production solutions in commercials, TV, and film, Stage 7 caters to intricate vehicle process work using in-camera visual effects. With a portfolio boasting over 30 virtual production project credits, including iconic productions like “Hugo,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Boys,” Pixomondo brings a wealth of experience and a global infrastructure to the table.

Jonny Slow, the CEO of Pixomondo, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Moving their L.A. business to the Sony Pictures lot allows them to be right at the heart of the filmmaking process. With the adaptability of Stage 7’s volume, virtual production in L.A.’s creative ecosystem will enter a new dimension.

Overall, this partnership between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Pixomondo signifies a significant leap in virtual production technology, opening up unprecedented possibilities for creative professionals in the entertainment industry.

