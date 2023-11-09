Sony Pictures Entertainment Partners with Pixomondo to Expand Virtual Production Capabilities

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has announced a strategic partnership with Pixomondo (PXO) to further enhance its virtual production offerings. With the acquisition of Pixomondo, an industry-leading virtual production and visual effects business, Sony is poised to revolutionize the filmmaking process.

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the operation and management of SPE’s state-of-the-art LED virtual production stage, located on Stage 7 of the historic Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City. This stage, built Sony Innovation Studios (SIS), features the world’s largest Crystal LED display panels developed Sony Corporation, enabling unprecedented visual quality and immersive experiences. Pixomondo will take over the oversight of the LED volume from SIS, bringing their extensive expertise in virtual production innovation and advancement.

Pixomondo’s track record speaks volumes about their capabilities in the field. With over 30 virtual production projects under their belt, Pixomondo has set industry standards across North America and the UK. The addition of Stage 7 will mark the company’s third permanent LED stage, catering to filmmakers seeking cutting-edge production solutions for commercials, TV, and film. Furthermore, the stage’s In-Camera VFX capabilities will specifically cater to those working on complex vehicle process work.

As Pixomondo assumes leadership of the LED virtual production stage, SIS will continue their commitment to pushing the boundaries of entertainment technology. Over the years, SIS has been at the forefront of virtual production development, consistently delivering groundbreaking technologies. Through ongoing collaborations with Sony Corporation and Sony Pictures, SIS aims to create a seamless environment for creatives to realize their vision without limitations.

“The adaptability of the volume on Stage 7 will bring a new dimension to virtual production in L.A.’s creative ecosystem,” said Jonny Slow, CEO of Pixomondo. This strategic partnership not only strengthens Pixomondo’s presence but also places them at the heart of the filmmaking process. With state-of-the-art technology and a world-class team, Pixomondo is poised for further growth and innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is virtual production?

A: Virtual production is a filmmaking technique that combines live-action elements with computer-generated imagery (CGI) in real-time, creating a seamless blend between the physical and virtual worlds.

Q: What are LED virtual production stages?

A: LED virtual production stages are purpose-built environments equipped with high-resolution LED panels that display virtual backgrounds and environments. These stages allow filmmakers to capture scenes in real-time, eliminating the need for extensive post-production.

Q: What is In-Camera VFX?

A: In-Camera VFX refers to visual effects that are captured during the filming process, using real-time technology on set. This technique allows filmmakers to see the visual effects in the camera’s viewfinder, enhancing the creative process and reducing post-production time.

Q: What is Crystal LED technology?

A: Crystal LED technology refers to Sony Corporation’s high brightness and wide color gamut display panels. These panels deliver exceptional visual quality and are commonly used in virtual production stages.

