Pixel Kicks Partners with Davis Blank Furniss for Social Media Strategy

Pixel Kicks, a digital agency, has been chosen law firm Davis Blank Furniss to provide guidance and support in their social media endeavors. This partnership builds upon the existing relationship between the two companies, as Pixel Kicks has been assisting Davis Blank Furniss since 2018 with tasks such as search engine optimization (SEO), content creation, and website development. Moving forward, the Pixel Kicks team will collaborate closely with Davis Blank Furniss’ internal marketing and operations teams.

The primary focus of this collaboration will be on expanding Davis Blank Furniss’ social media presence and engagement across various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X. By leveraging these platforms, Davis Blank Furniss aims to connect with a wider audience, raise brand awareness, and foster meaningful engagement with current and potential clients.

With offices located in Manchester and Glossop, Davis Blank Furniss delivers a comprehensive range of legal services to both businesses and individuals. Their expertise spans commercial and corporate law, insolvency, employment, dispute resolution, property law, family law, personal injury, and wills and probate.

Kate Oldfield, senior partner at Davis Blank Furniss, expressed her confidence in Pixel Kicks’ capabilities, stating that they have been impressed with the agency’s creativity and innovative ideas over the past five years. Faye Valentine, head of social media at Pixel Kicks, shared her excitement about the partnership, emphasizing their commitment to delivering highly creative and engaging campaigns that will set Davis Blank Furniss apart in the traditionally conservative legal sector.

This collaboration between Pixel Kicks and Davis Blank Furniss marks an important step forward for the law firm’s social media presence and strategy. Through this partnership, Davis Blank Furniss aims to effectively leverage social media platforms to enhance their brand and connect with a larger audience.

