Equativ Emerges as Leading CTV SSP in LATAM, Dominates Multiple Platforms

London, UK, Nov. 06, 2023 – In the latest market share report released Pixalate, Equativ has made a significant breakthrough in the Latin American (LATAM) region, establishing itself as the top Sell-Side Platform (SSP) for Connected TV (CTV) on various platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, and tvOS. This achievement marks Equativ’s first time leading the LATAM charts and positions the company ahead of established players like Magnite and Google AdExchange.

Pixalate, known for its expertise in fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for CTV and mobile advertising, conducted in-depth research to determine the market share of CTV SSPs across different geographical regions. The rankings were based on extensive analysis of advertising data and billions of programmatic impressions, filtering out any potentially invalid traffic.

Key findings from the report highlight Equativ’s dominant position in LATAM, where it outperformed other SSPs on every available platform. Equativ’s success can be attributed to its comprehensive understanding of the region’s market and its ability to deliver targeted and effective advertising solutions.

In North America, Magnite and FreeWheel emerged as the leading CTV SSPs, accounting for over 50% of the market share. However, Magnite’s dominance was challenged Equativ in LATAM, where the latter surpassed both Magnite and Google AdExchange.

Additionally, the report highlighted Magnite’s strong performance in the EMEA region, with a regional lead of 55% on Samsung TV. In the APAC region, Magnite also led with 29% market share on Apple TV and 34% on Amazon Fire TV.

These findings demonstrate the dynamic and evolving nature of the CTV advertising landscape, with Equativ proving its capability to disrupt established markets and emerge as a top player. As CTV continues to gain popularity and become a preferred choice for advertisers, the competition in the SSP market is likely to intensify, making it crucial for companies to stay agile and innovative.

FAQ:

Q: What is a CTV SSP?

A: A CTV SSP (Connected TV Sell-Side Platform) is a technology platform that enables publishers to sell their ad inventory programmatically on Connected TV devices.

Q: What is programmatic advertising?

A: Programmatic advertising refers to the automated buying and selling of digital ad inventory using technology platforms and algorithms.

Q: What is market share?

A: Market share represents the portion of the market that a particular company or product holds in relation to its competitors. It is calculated dividing a company’s sales or revenue the total market sales or revenue.

Source: Pixalate Inc. (https://www.pixalate.com/)