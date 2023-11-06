Equativ Emerges as the Top CTV SSP in LATAM, Dominating Every Available Platform

London, UK, Nov. 06, 2023 – In a new report released Pixalate, Equativ, a leading programmatic advertising Sell-Side Platform (SSP), has taken the lead as the top CTV SSP in Latin America (LATAM) on every available platform, including Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, and tvOS.

Pixalate’s research team conducted an in-depth analysis of advertising data and billions of programmatic impressions to evaluate the estimated market share for CTV SSPs. By filtering out Invalid Traffic (IVT) data, they were able to provide accurate rankings based on geographical regions.

The key findings of the report indicate that Equativ has emerged as the dominant CTV SSP in LATAM, surpassing industry giants Magnite and Google AdExchange compared to the previous quarter. This breakthrough marks the first time Equativ has claimed the top spot in the region.

Equativ’s success resonates across all platforms in LATAM, solidifying its position as the leader. Their market share dominance can be attributed to their comprehensive offerings and effective programmatic advertising solutions.

While Equativ shines in LATAM, Magnite and FreeWheel continue to dominate the North American market. Together, they account for over 50% of the CTV SSP market share in the region, except on Apple TV, where Equativ holds a significant 19% share.

FAQs:

Q: What does CTV SSP stand for?

A: CTV SSP stands for Connected TV Supply Side Platform. It is a technology platform that helps publishers monetize their video ad inventory on connected TV devices.

Q: What is programmatic advertising?

A: Programmatic advertising refers to the automated buying and selling of digital advertising space. It uses algorithms and data to target and deliver ads to specific audiences in real-time.

Q: What is Invalid Traffic (IVT)?

A: Invalid Traffic refers to fraudulent or non-human traffic generated bots, click farms, or other malicious activities that can distort advertising data and metrics.

In conclusion, Equativ’s rise as the top CTV SSP in LATAM showcases the dynamic nature of the programmatic advertising industry. As the market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Equativ maintains its dominant position while other players strive to catch up.