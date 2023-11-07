New Report Highlights Equativ as the Leading CTV SSP in LATAM

London, UK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate, a leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, has released its latest report on the Q3 2023 CTV Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market Share. The report provides valuable insights into the market share of various programmatic advertising Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) on popular CTV platforms.

According to Pixalate’s research team, Equativ has emerged as the top CTV SSP in the LATAM region, surpassing its competitors on platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, and tvOS. This significant achievement for Equativ marks its dominance in the LATAM charts, leaving behind other major players like Magnite and Google AdExchange.

Pixalate evaluated the estimated market share of CTV SSPs analyzing advertising data and billions of programmatic impressions from different sources. The rankings are categorized geographical regions, including North America, EMEA, and LATAM. Impressions marked as Invalid Traffic (IVT) data were filtered out to ensure accurate results.

Key findings from the report indicate that Magnite and FreeWheel currently hold the top positions in the North American CTV SSP market share. However, Equativ’s breakthrough in the LATAM region showcases its growing influence and market dominance.

As the digital media industry continues to evolve, having reliable SSPs becomes crucial for advertisers and publishers. Equativ’s success in LATAM highlights the importance of platform performance and market understanding in achieving meaningful results for CTV advertising campaigns.

FAQ:

Q: What does CTV SSP stand for?

A: CTV SSP stands for Connected TV Supply Side Platform. These platforms enable publishers to manage and monetize their CTV inventory connecting them with advertisers.

Q: How did Pixalate determine the market share of CTV SSPs?

A: Pixalate’s research team analyzed advertising data and programmatic impressions from various sources, including DSPs, SSPs, exchanges, and publishers. Invalid Traffic data was filtered out to ensure accurate results.

Q: Who were the leading CTV SSPs in North America?

A: Magnite and FreeWheel were identified as the leading CTV SSPs in North America.

Q: How did Equativ perform in the LATAM region?

A: Equativ emerged as the dominant CTV SSP in LATAM, surpassing Magnite and Google AdExchange, on platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, and tvOS.