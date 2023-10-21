Predicted Outcome: Rams to Defeat Steelers 20-13

In an upcoming matchup at SoFi Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) will face off against the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Both teams are currently vying for playoff berths, making this a crucial game for their postseason aspirations. The Rams are favored 3 points.

The Steelers’ offense has struggled this year, with quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing more interceptions than touchdowns and running back Najee Harris not performing up to expectations. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is also facing scrutiny for the team’s lackluster performance. On the other side, the Rams have a more balanced and effective unit, even without the injured Kyren Williams.

Despite names like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick on the roster, the Steelers’ defense has been outperformed the Rams. The Rams are allowing fewer points and yards per game, showcasing their defensive prowess.

A key matchup to watch will be between Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Both rookies have been impressive so far this season, and their performance against each other will be a good indicator of their standing among their peers.

For the Rams to secure a victory, wide receiver Cooper Kupp will need to have a standout performance, potentially acting as a substitute for the injured running backs. Additionally, minimizing turnovers against the Steelers’ opportunistic defense will be crucial.

In terms of fantasy football, running back Darrell Henderson, who was recently promoted from the practice squad, could serve as a sleeper pick. Given his prior experience in Sean McVay’s offense, McVay may turn to Henderson if the other running backs struggle early in the game.

Based on these factors, the predicted outcome of the game is a victory for the Rams, with a final score of 20-13.