Pittsburgh Public Schools Struggle with High Absenteeism Amidst Various Challenges

A recent report from A+ Schools, a Pittsburgh-based non-profit organization focused on improving education quality, reveals that Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) are grappling with high rates of chronic absenteeism. In the 2022-2023 school year, approximately 34% of PPS students were classified as chronically absent, representing over 6,000 students who missed 10% or more of the school days they were enrolled in, whether for excused or unexcused reasons.

Issues such as bus driver shortages have been identified as one of the contributing factors to the high absenteeism rates. James Fogarty, Executive Director of A+ Schools, stated that efforts to improve attendance have yielded positive results, with an overall 16% reduction in chronic absenteeism observed from 2021-22 to 2022-23. A partnership between A+ Schools and PPS has introduced Everyday Labs interventions to tackle the issue.

However, chronic absenteeism in PPS is influenced a range of challenges beyond bus driver shortages. Factors like the need for sidewalk repairs, which create obstacles for safe travel to school during bad weather, and economic disadvantages faced families also contribute to high absence rates. In some cases, older students are required to stay home and care for younger siblings when they fall ill.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation. The disruption caused the pandemic has resulted in lost learning time, with many students struggling to catch up academically. Although academic achievement is beginning to recover, a significant number of students require additional support, such as tutoring, to bridge the learning gap.

Sarah Silverman, Chair of the A+ Schools board of directors, emphasized the importance of transparency and collaboration in finding solutions to address the absenteeism issue. She acknowledged that the data reflects the difficulties faced Pittsburgh in this regard.

PPS, which oversees 56 schools and serves approximately 18,652 students, encounters significant financial implications due to absenteeism. The district spends $30,000 per student annually. The report on absenteeism in PPS follows a national report indicating that two-thirds of American students attended schools with high levels of chronic absence, a concerning increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The challenges faced Pittsburgh Public Schools necessitate collaborative efforts between educators, families, and the community at large to address the various factors contributing to chronic absenteeism and ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed academically.