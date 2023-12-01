Pittsburgh Police Make Arrests and Recover Firearms in Response to Social Media Threat

Pittsburgh police have successfully apprehended two individuals and seized four firearms after taking swift action to address a concerning social media threat against a local school. According to law enforcement officials, a juvenile male had been utilizing social media platforms to post videos featuring firearms while making menacing remarks directed at Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School in the Hill District.

The Pittsburgh police were alerted to the threat the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) through Pittsburgh Public School Police. With this crucial information at their disposal, the police were able to identify the suspect’s location. They discovered that the individual was residing in the 2100 block of Rose Street, situated in the Terrace Village neighborhood of the city.

Surveillance conducted the police confirmed their suspicions as they observed a man leaving the residence in question and entering the passenger side of a U-Haul box truck. A decisive intervention unfolded when the officers swiftly intercepted the vehicle. The subsequent search resulted in the discovery of a pistol equipped with a 50-round drum magazine in the possession of the suspect.

Further investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant for the suspect’s backpack. This yielded the seizure of a fully automatic switch designed for a Glock, alongside ammunition, magazines, and marijuana. Identified as 18-year-old Jackiel Young, the suspect has been arrested and is now being held at Allegheny County Jail, facing multiple charges for his actions.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh police detained another individual connected to the social media videos. This second man, who remains unidentified due to being a minor, was observed leaving the Rose Street residence and subsequently entering a vehicle. The police promptly halted the vehicle and discovered that the 17-year-old was in possession of an AK-47 and two additional pistols. The individual was arrested but later released into the care of an adult relative.

The diligent efforts of the Pittsburgh police have ensured the safety of the community swiftly addressing the social media threat and recovering the firearms involved. This incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role played law enforcement agencies in preventing potential harm and maintaining public safety.