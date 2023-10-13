Hempfield Area School District Implements Extra Security Measures for Homecoming Football Game

The Hempfield Area School District is taking additional security precautions for the homecoming football game following two recent safety threats. Students and parents can expect heightened security measures to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

During the homecoming parade, students showcased their school spirit and excitement. However, once the football game begins, stricter security protocols will be enforced. Students will be directed to their assigned sections, and color-coded wristbands will be distributed to children, indicating their designated areas. Parental supervision will be required for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The decision to implement these extra security measures comes after a middle school student made threats on Snapchat, expressing intentions to bring a gun to school and harm classmates. Additionally, just the week prior, a high school student brought two loaded guns to school and distributed them to fellow students.

To further enhance safety, no bags will be allowed at the game, and anyone caught loitering on the asphalt track will be asked to leave officials. These measures aim to create a secure environment for students, staff, and attendees.

Scott Graham, a parent in the Hempfield Area school district, believes that the increase in safety threats may be attributed to social media and a lack of immediate consequences for inappropriate actions. He expresses the need for accountability and awareness among students regarding the potential repercussions of their behavior.

Overall, the Hempfield Area School District is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its students and community members implementing extra security measures for the homecoming football game. By enforcing strict protocols and increasing supervision, the district hopes to create a secure environment for everyone involved.

