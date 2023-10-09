Pinterest Aims to Attract Marketers with Targeted Advertising Opportunities

Pinterest is positioning itself as a platform that can effectively target and engage users at various stages of the marketing funnel. The company’s pitch deck for 2023 highlights its mission to bring inspirational content to users and emphasizes the trust users have in the platform. According to the deck, nine out of 10 users consider Pinterest an online oasis.

While Pinterest’s user base is growing slowly compared to platforms like Instagram, it offers a unique advantage. Unlike other platforms, users are more likely to stay engaged on Pinterest and use it to plan activities in real life. This makes Pinterest a valuable marketing channel for brands, as users actively seek out ideas and inspiration while using the platform.

Despite the potential benefits, marketers are still hesitant to allocate ad spend to Pinterest. Many brands are comfortable with established platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook) and TikTok. However, as CPMs increase on these platforms and concerns about brand safety arise, more clients are seeking alternative channels, and Pinterest is becoming a credible option.

In its pitch deck, Pinterest claims to offer more efficient CPMs compared to its competitors. On average, Pinterest sees a CPM of £3.10, while its max width video and standard video ads have CPMs of £3.80 and £2.40, respectively. These lower CPMs, combined with Pinterest’s ability to inspire purchases and track ROAS and attribution, make it an attractive choice for marketers.

Overall, Pinterest’s focus on targeted advertising opportunities and its unique position as a mix between a social media platform and a search engine make it a potential growth opportunity for marketers. While it may take time for brands to reallocate ad spend from other platforms, Pinterest’s potential for driving engagement and conversions could lead to increased investment in the future.

