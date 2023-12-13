New Movie Hits Record-Breaking Views on Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, the recently released film “Leave the World Behind” has become Netflix’s highest-performing movie in nearly a year. Despite its super-dark and ultra-paranoid theme of foreign invasion, the movie managed to captivate audiences worldwide, racking up an impressive 98.7 million hours of views on Netflix’s platform.

Starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon, this adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s best-selling novel explores a family’s struggles in a society brought to the brink of collapse technological failures. Produced Higher Ground Productions, the company founded former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the film quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 ranker, dominating the week of December 4-10.

This outstanding performance makes “Leave the World Behind” the most successful Netflix movie since the release of the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel, The Glass Onion, in mid-December 2022. The movie’s ability to captivate viewers across the globe demonstrates the powerful storytelling and skilled performances its cast.

While “Leave the World Behind” takes the crown among movies, the spotlight also shines on Netflix’s TV series. The new comedy-action show, Obliterated, which hails from the producing team behind Cobre Kai, secured the top spot for English-language series, accumulating an impressive 61.5 million hours viewed. Following closely behind is the premiere of a youthful romantic drama, My Life with the Walter Boys, which charmed audiences and generated 57.4 million hours streamed. Based on Ali Novak’s eponymous biography, the series showcases the talent and creativity of a young author.

Even with these impressive series performances, the spinoff reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge continues to hold its ground, maintaining a respectable viewership of 54.1 million hours. The enduring popularity of this show proves that audiences are still captivated the unique concept and intense competition showcased in the original Squid Game.

Netflix’s continued success in captivating audiences with a range of genres and captivating storytelling serves as a testament to its position as a leading streaming platform worldwide. As viewership numbers soar, the platform continues to surprise and entertain audiences with its diverse content offerings.