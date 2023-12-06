Pippa O’Connor Balances Motherhood and Social Media

Pippa O’Connor, the former model and TV presenter, recently opened up about her decision to strike a balance between her busy home life and her social media presence. With three children and a new business venture, Pippa found herself overwhelmed with the demands of daily life and the time-consuming nature of online interactions.

In an interview with VIP Magazine, Pippa shared the challenges of raising children of different ages and the importance of meeting everyone’s needs. There is an eight-year age gap between her eldest son Ollie and her youngest son Billy, requiring her to constantly adjust and be attentive to the individual requirements of each child.

Recognizing the exhaustion that comes with raising a toddler and juggling various responsibilities, Pippa consciously decided to reduce her time spent on social media platforms. She acknowledged the potential for wasting hours online, responding to messages and comments. Instead, she chose to focus on her new business endeavor and prioritize her family’s well-being.

Pippa emphasized that building a successful brand takes time and effort, often requiring unseen dedication and perseverance. She revealed that her journey has been challenging, but she continues to give it her all. Pippa’s honesty about the difficulties of balancing work and family life resonated with many, as she highlighted the daily struggle of trying to do her best in all areas.

Fortunately, Pippa credits her husband Brian Ormond for being a supportive partner and fully involved parent. She expressed gratitude for his hands-on approach both at home and in their business ventures. Pippa believes that having a supportive partner is key to managing the demands of a busy life. In her opinion, true support makes all the difference when facing the inevitable challenges that arise.

Pippa O’Connor serves as an inspiration to many women striving to find harmony between their personal and professional lives. By sharing her experiences, she reminds us that it’s essential to make choices that prioritize our overall well-being and happiness.