How to Watch Week 7 College Football Matchups: Pioneer League Games

Looking for ways to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups? We’ve got you covered, especially if you’re interested in the five games involving teams from the Pioneer League.

For those who want to catch these exciting matchups, you have a couple of options:

Fubo: Fubo is a streaming service that allows you to watch live sports, including college football games. You can subscribe to Fubo and enjoy college football all season long. ESPN+: ESPN+ is another streaming platform that offers a wide range of sports content, including college football. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can live stream the Pioneer League games and many more.

Here are the Week 7 Pioneer League games and the TV/streaming platforms where you can catch them:

San Diego Toreros at Marist Red Foxes – Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Dayton Flyers – Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Drake Bulldogs – Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs – Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM ET on FloSports

Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons – Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Don’t miss out on the action – sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch these games and more college football matchups throughout the season.

Sources:

– Fubo

– ESPN+