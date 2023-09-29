How to Watch Week 5 College Football Matchups featuring Pioneer League Teams

If you’re searching for details on how to watch all the Week 5 college football matchups involving teams from the Pioneer League, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of where you can catch all six games:

1. San Diego Toreros at Davidson Wildcats – Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on ESPN+ via live stream.
2. Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes – Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET. Tune in to ESPN+ for the live stream of this game.
3. Presbyterian Blue Hose at Butler Bulldogs – Saturday, September 30, at 1:00 PM ET. This game will be available on FloSports.
4. Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Dayton Flyers – Saturday, September 30, at 1:00 PM ET. ESPN+ is the platform to catch the live stream of this game.
5. Drake Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles – Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 PM ET. ESPN+ will provide the live stream for this matchup.
6. Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs at Valparaiso Beacons – Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 PM ET. Watch this game on ESPN+ via live stream.

To ensure you don’t miss any college football action throughout the season, you can subscribe to Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will allow you to watch games from multiple leagues, including the Pioneer League.

Stay tuned and enjoy the games!

