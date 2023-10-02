The Rise of Telegram Bots: A Revolution in Crypto Accessibility

Telegram bots have emerged as a prominent force within the crypto community, revolutionizing the way users engage in crypto activities. Their appeal lies in the convenience and accessibility they offer, allowing users to execute trades, participate in airdrop farming, and more, all from their mobile devices.

However, while Telegram bots have undoubtedly enhanced the user experience, they come with their own set of challenges. These bots typically generate revenue through fees on trades and imposing taxes on transactions involving their native tokens. The latter approach, which can account for up to 5% per trade, has sparked debate among users.

One possible solution to mitigate these taxes is engaging in Over-the-counter (OTC) trades. OTC desks often facilitate these transactions, but they may not support all the coins users wish to trade, particularly those with lower market capitalizations. Another alternative is using an Escrow service. However, this option comes with its own risks, including permissioned and third-party risks.

Amidst these challenges, PintSwap provides a promising solution. PintSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) protocol that integrates a Telegram bot feature and employs a hybrid OTC/Order book model. This protocol offers users the freedom to engage in OTC trades for any ERC-20 token of their choice, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

PintSwap’s Telegram bot seamlessly facilitates transactions while the underlying PintSwap protocol operates discreetly in the background. Notably, users are spared from buy and sell taxes, only incurring a nominal 1% trading fee.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, innovative solutions like PintSwap are essential for enhancing accessibility and user empowerment. Telegram bots have come a long way, and with protocols like PintSwap leading the charge, the future of crypto holds the promise of enhanced convenience and accessibility.

Sources:

– Binance Research

– Dune dashboard whale_hunter

– PintSwap