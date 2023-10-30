New Report Reveals Pinterest’s Strong Q3 Performance and Revenue Growth

Pinterest Inc. experienced a significant boost in its stock value, surging over 7% in early extended trading after announcing its quarterly results that surpassed revenue and earnings expectations. The company reported a net income of $6.73 million, a remarkable improvement compared to the $65.2 million loss reported in the same quarter last year, equating to a gain of one penny per share. Adjusted earnings per share were reported at 28 cents.

With revenue standing at $763.2 million, an 11% increase from the previous year’s $684.6 million, Pinterest demonstrated steady growth. Analysts surveyed FactSet hadn’t anticipated such strong results, with the consensus predicting net earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue totaling $744 million.

Pinterest’s Chief Executive, Bill Ready, expressed satisfaction, stating, “We continued to accelerate the business in Q3 and are driving strong revenue performance, robust global MAU growth, and substantial margin expansion.” It is worth noting that Ready did not comment on ad spending, unlike Meta Platforms Inc., Google, and Snap Inc., all of whom experienced earnings results affected ad spending.

The platform’s monthly active users also witnessed growth, improving 8% to reach a total of 482 million users year over year. This expansion in user base further supports Pinterest’s optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter. Pinterest executives expect revenue to grow between 11% and 13% in Q4, aligning closely with the forecast FactSet analysts of $978 million.

Despite facing increased competition within the market, Pinterest’s stock has incrementally risen 3% this year, mirroring the broader S&P 500 index, which has increased 8.5%. These steady gains demonstrate the company’s resilience and its ability to navigate the evolving landscape of social media platforms.

