Pinterest Stock Soars After Beating Analyst Expectations with Strong Q3 Results

Pinterest Inc.’s stock experienced a significant surge of almost 16% during after-hours trading on Monday following the release of its quarterly results that surpassed both revenue and earnings estimates put forth analysts.

For the fiscal third quarter, Pinterest reported a net income of $6.73 million, equivalent to a penny per share, in stark contrast to the $65.2 million loss, or 10 cents per share, it incurred in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, adjusted earnings per share stood at 28 cents.

The company’s revenue also demonstrated a growth of 11%, amounting to $763.2 million, up from $684.6 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. This impressive financial performance exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed FactSet, who had predicted net earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $744 million.

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready expressed his satisfaction with the results, highlighting the notable achievements in the company’s global monthly active users (MAUs), which reached a record-breaking 482 million, marking an 8% increase compared to the previous year.

During an earnings conference call, Pinterest CFO Julia Brau Donnelly specifically pointed out the strong performance of the company’s advertising in various sectors including consumer packaged goods, financial services, restaurants, travel, technology, and the automotive industry.

In contrast to other tech giants that reported negative impacts from recent conflicts in the Middle East, Ready mentioned Pinterest’s resilience to economic headwinds caused this geopolitical tension. This provides further evidence of the platform’s stability and ability to maintain growth even in challenging times.

Looking ahead, Pinterest executives expect fourth-quarter revenue to grow between 11% and 13%, while analysts anticipate approximately $978 million in revenue, representing an 11% increase.

Although Pinterest shares have only seen a modest 3% increase this year, they have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, which has grown 8.5%.

