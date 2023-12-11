RBC Predicts Pinterest’s Bright Future

Analysts at RBC Capital have raised their price target for Pinterest’s stock, projecting a potential upside of over 30%. The upgrade comes as RBC Capital recognizes the strong performance of Pinterest in 2023, driven positive earnings and a stabilizing advertising market.

In a note to investors, RBC Capital analysts highlight Pinterest as a standout platform to capitalize on the shift in intent-based ad platforms towards impulse shopping, which boasts a massive $241 billion ad spend. They believe that Pinterest, which is currently liked the sell-side but under-owned the buy-side, presents an attractive investment opportunity due to key product cycles, positive ad load analysis, attractive comps, and its unique positioning to play against giants like Amazon.

Risks to RBC’s upbeat stance include concerns over monthly active user growth and the rate of ad spending changes. However, despite these potential challenges, RBC Capital expressed their desire to own Pinterest shares due to the company’s game-changing long-term platform changes.

2023 has been a fantastic year for Pinterest, with the stock surging over 52% year-to-date, outperforming the AI-driven S&P 500 index, which gained about 20% during the same period. Pinterest’s rally gained momentum after the announcement of its Q3 2023 financial results, which exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company reported adjusted EPS of 26 cents, surpassing the consensus estimates of 20 cents, and generated $763.2 million in revenue, an 11% YoY increase.

According to data from Street Insider, Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on Pinterest, with 31 ‘buy’ and 13 ‘natural’ ratings. Notably, no ‘sell’ ratings have been issued, and the average price target for the stock is $35.28.

The positive outlook for Pinterest raises the question of whether the stock will continue its strong performance in 2024. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.