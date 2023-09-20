Pinterest Forecasts Accelerated Revenue Growth at Investor Day

Pinterest Inc.’s stock rose 3% following executives’ announcement of accelerated revenue growth at the company’s first investor day. After experiencing a slowdown in 2022, Pinterest expects a compound annual growth rate in the mid- to high teens over the next three to five years. This is a significant increase compared to previous guidance in the high single digits for the third quarter. Pinterest’s sales grew less than 9% last year, and analysts anticipate 8% growth for this year.

To achieve this growth, Pinterest unveiled new ad tools, including integrations with Salesforce Inc.’s Commerce Cloud and Adobe Inc.’s Commerce native applications. The company also highlighted its ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) development efforts. Additionally, Pinterest appointed Scott Schenkel, the former CFO and interim CEO of eBay Inc., to its board of directors.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni of Roth MKM commented on Pinterest’s innovation over the past several months, emphasizing the company’s launch of new ad formats, shopping tools, and advertiser tools. Kulkarni noted that Pinterest appears focused on building a comprehensive advertising solution that covers the entire customer journey.

Despite the previous slowdown, Pinterest’s stock has increased 8% in 2023. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 index has risen 16% this year.

