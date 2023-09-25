Pinterest Brings Online Inspiration to Life with Possibility Place Pop-Up

Pinterest is bridging the gap between the online world and reality with its new pop-up shop, Possibility Place. The two-day event, located in Covent Garden, London, offers visitors the chance to experience the beauty, food, and home inspiration found on Pinterest in a physical setting.

Created Amplify, the pop-up features a range of interactive activities and workshops, including mocktail-making workshops, tattoo services, and upcycling demonstrations. The aim is to show that anything is possible and to inspire visitors to bring their online ideas to life.

This event coincides with the launch of Pinterest’s latest brand campaign, “It’s Possible.” The campaign showcases how Pinterest helps users move from dreaming to doing seamlessly integrating the platform into their daily lives. It includes a combination of live-action, stop-motion, and motion graphics to capture the possibilities and practicality of Pinterest.

Louise Richardson, marketing director, EMEA at Pinterest, explains, “Pinterest is the place to find ideas that help bring magic to the often mundane moments in life. Whether that’s a special twist on your favorite sandwich or a new hairstyle idea for a night out, Possibility Place brings all of that inspiration to life.”

The pop-up shop is designed to immerse visitors in the world of Pinterest and encourage them to turn their online inspiration into action. By providing hands-on experiences and thought-led discovery, Pinterest aims to show how everyday moments can be elevated through creativity and the platform’s vast collection of ideas.

Saj Nazir, SVP of media creativity at Mediahub UK, comments, “Possibility Place unlocks the magic of everyday inspiration, where Pinterest meets reality. This exciting pop-up provides the perfect platform for visitors to discover the brand’s new ‘It’s Possible’ campaign.”

Possibility Place is open to the public on September 28th and 29th. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of this unique and free experience to explore new possibilities and turn their Pinterest dreams into reality.

