Whales Take a Bearish Stance on Pinterest: A Deeper Look into Options Activities

Pinterest, the popular online product and idea discovery platform, has caught the attention of whales with significant financial resources, who have recently taken a notably bearish outlook on the company. Analyzing the options history for Pinterest, it is apparent that out of the 24 trades detected, 62% of investors opened positions with bearish expectations, while 37% showed bullish sentiment.

These trades consist of 15 calls, totaling $1,584,991, and 9 puts, amounting to $809,742. The specific strike price range targeted these whales over the last three months lies between $22.0 and $40.0. By considering the volume and open interest on these contracts, we gain valuable insights into the liquidity and interest for Pinterest’s options within this range.

Examining the volume and open interest trends of calls and puts over the last 30 days, it becomes apparent that Pinterest has drawn substantial attention from options traders. These traders have been actively participating in both bearish and bullish strategies, indicating a high level of volatility and divergent opinions about the company’s future performance.

To further understand Pinterest’s market standing, it is crucial to examine its current position. With a trading volume of 7,797,278, the stock is currently priced at $31.27, representing a 0.0% decrease. Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings suggest that the stock is currently in a neutral position, balanced between overbought and oversold levels. The anticipated earnings release is expected in 80 days.

Expert opinions on Pinterest’s future performance vary. In the last month, five analysts have released their ratings, with an average target price of $35.8. Notably, analysts from RBC Capital and Wedbush maintain their Sector Perform and Neutral ratings, respectively, both targeting a price of $32. Conversely, an analyst from Rosenblatt holds a Buy rating with a target price of $45, and an analyst from Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating and a price target of $37. However, reflecting concerns, an analyst from Seaport Global has downgraded the stock to Buy with a new price target of $33.

As options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards, prudent traders are advised to manage these risks effectively. This includes continually educating themselves, adapting strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and closely following market movements. To stay informed about the latest options trades on Pinterest and receive real-time alerts, traders can utilize platforms like Benzinga Pro.

FAQ

What is Pinterest?

Pinterest is an online platform that allows users to discover and gather ideas on various topics, ranging from recipes to travel destinations. It boasts a monthly user base of 450 million, with a predominantly female audience.

What is options trading?

Options trading involves buying and selling contracts that give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset (such as stocks) at a predetermined price within a specified time frame.

What is bearish sentiment?

Bearish sentiment refers to a negative outlook or expectation on the price or performance of a particular asset. Traders with bearish sentiment believe that the asset’s price will decline.

What is bullish sentiment?

Bullish sentiment refers to a positive outlook or expectation on the price or performance of a particular asset. Traders with bullish sentiment anticipate that the asset’s price will increase.

What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator used to measure the speed and change of price movements. It helps traders identify overbought and oversold levels, indicating potential reversal points in the market.

How can traders manage risks in options trading?

Traders can manage risks in options trading continually educating themselves about market dynamics, adapting their strategies to current conditions, monitoring multiple indicators, and staying informed about the latest news and developments in the market. It is essential to have a well-defined risk management plan and to be diligent in executing it.