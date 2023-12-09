Exciting Design Trends for 2024

In a recent report, Pinterest has unveiled its predictions for the hottest design trends that will dominate 2024. Drawing from extensive user searches and utilizing machine learning, Pinterest has forecasted a year of eclectic and diverse trends that are sure to captivate design enthusiasts.

1. Embracing Upcycling

In an age of increasing eco-consciousness, upcycling is set to take the spotlight in 2024. Pinterest forecasts that Baby Boomers and Gen Xers will transform basic tees and other materials into unique and personalized creations using scraps and snips they can find. From crafting with fabric remnants to cooking with leftover food, sustainability will be at the heart of fashion, crafts, and cuisine in the new year.

2. Kitsch Revival

Minimalism is making way for the revival of kitsch in 2024. Characterized vibrant colors, thrifted decor, and vintage motifs, kitsch-inspired creations promise an abundance of personality. Brands will need to embrace bold and eclectic design, departing from the sleek minimalism that has dominated recent years.

3. Melty Metallics

The allure of metallics is set to make a splash in 2024 as Gen Z and Millennials opt for chrome-clad pieces. Neutrals will take a back seat as “melty metallics” become mainstream. These hot metals strike the perfect balance between clean aesthetics and bold statement features, evoking futurism without the sterility of minimalism.

4. Embracing Nature

As a new trend, Pinterest introduces the concept of “Dirt Flirts.” In 2024, consumers are predicted to seek adventures and embrace the natural world embarking on hiking trails and outdoor escapades. Searches for “Overland gear” and “Off-road camping” reflect the growing desire for escapism. Brands will need to capture this essence of adventure to connect with consumers in the new year.

5. Western Gothic

A captivating trend on the horizon is the resurgence of Western Gothic. Inspired vintage Americana and Western decor, this aesthetic combines deep, moody hues with bespoke, folky designs. It embraces imperfections and age, setting itself apart from the vibrant kitsch trend.

Pinterest’s track record for accurate predictions, with 80% of previous forecasts turning out true, makes these insights valuable for brands shaping their campaigns in the coming year. By leveraging this early data, companies can stay ahead of the curve and incorporate these trends into their design strategies. Pinterest’s predictions serve as a roadmap to anticipate and embrace the ever-evolving world of design.