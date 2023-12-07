Pinterest Predicts: Unveiling the Hottest Trends for 2023

Pinterest is known for its trend forecasting abilities, and their latest “Pinterest Predicts” trend report has just been released, giving us a sneak peek into what’s expected to be popular on the platform in the coming year. While they may not have a crystal ball, Pinterest claims that 80% of their previous trend forecasts have come true.

The 2023 trend report is presented in a visually appealing format, with various topics floating around on your screen. Each trend can be explored in-depth, with a one-page overview providing search terms, example Pins, and more. If you’re looking for a quick summary, there’s even a 6-page PDF available.

So, what can we expect to trend in 2023? According to Pinterest, get ready for “Western goth,” jellyfish-inspired design, vintage jazz, 70s-style weddings, home aquarium architecture, ceramic piggy banks, and badminton. It’s quite a mix, but Pinterest believes these trends have an 80% chance of becoming the talk of the town next year. For detailed information on each trend, head over to their mini-site.

Interestingly, it seems that Gen Z and Millennials are driving the trends on Pinterest. Rather than just mindlessly scrolling, these demographics are actively saving trends for future inspiration. In fact, Pinterest proudly boasts a 25% increase in saves related to their 2023 trend predictions among Millennials last year. Gone are the days when Pinterest was solely a platform for sharing recipe ideas; it has become a hub for trendsetting.

In a generous move, Pinterest also offers brands the opportunity to sponsor a trend from their trend report, granting them special rights to a trend in their country and a custom badge for their ads. This presents an exciting opportunity for marketers to incorporate trendy elements into their campaigns.

With over 482 million users on Pinterest and counting, the platform holds great potential for marketers to connect with their target audience. So, gear up and get ready to sprinkle your magic marketing dust on Pinterest in 2024. Start preparing those Pins now!

