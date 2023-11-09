Pinterest and Ströer Introduce a New Approach to Online and Offline Advertising

Pinterest, the popular inspiration platform, has teamed up with media company Ströer to introduce a new “second-screen” marketing approach that combines Pinterest Ads with Digital-Out-of-Home (DOoH) spots. This innovative collaboration allows brands to reach their target audience across various touchpoints in the customer journey, bridging the gap between online and offline advertising.

The fashion brand C&A is the first company to utilize this new approach in their 2023 Christmas campaign, which aims to generate awareness and drive store traffic. By displaying C&A’s Pinterest ads on Ströer’s DOoH screens in proximity to 40 C&A stores in Germany, the brand aims to attract more potential customers and increase the appeal of their products.

The campaign focuses on C&A’s Festive Collection, capitalizing on the recent surge in searches for “festive outfits” on Pinterest. The ads, both static images and videos, will be tailored to match the current Pinterest trend and will be displayed on both platforms simultaneously.

Rick van der Molen, Head of Digital Europe at C&A, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration in reaching their target audience during the holiday season: “With the help of Pinterest Trends, we can better understand what interests our target audience and inspire them to make every moment in this festive time special. The combination of the Pinterest campaign with Ströer’s digital out-of-home screens allows us to engage with people at different touchpoints, create more visibility for our products, and increase traffic to our stores.”

Martin Bardeleben, Managing Director of Pinterest Germany, states that this collaboration could open doors for further partnerships: “With integrated online and offline touchpoints, brands can better reach their target audience. In the future, it’s also conceivable that brands could bring their collaborations with Pinterest creators to Ströer’s advertising screens, establishing a stronger connection with their customers throughout the entire sales funnel.”

The cooperation between Pinterest and Ströer presents a perfect alignment, according to Richard Offermann, Senior Vice President Direct Client Sales at Ströer Media Solutions. He highlights the benefits of this collaboration, offering a full-funnel approach to engage and influence consumers from inspiration to purchase.

The integration of Pinterest ads with Ströer’s DOoH screens represents a significant shift in the advertising landscape, showcasing the importance of combining online and offline strategies. This new approach not only enhances brand visibility but also provides valuable insights and metrics for campaign evaluation.

