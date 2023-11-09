A New Approach to Online and Offline Brand Integration: Pinterest and Ströer’s Second-Screen Marketing

In today’s digital age, brands are constantly seeking innovative ways to connect with their audience both online and offline. With the Christmas season just around the corner, Pinterest and Ströer have announced a collaboration that may prove to be a game-changer for many brands. The new “Second-Screen” marketing approach aims to seamlessly integrate Pinterest Ads with Digital-Out-of-Home (DOoH) Spots from Ströer. This unique strategy enables brands to reach their target audience across various touchpoints in the customer journey displaying ads with a consistent look on both screens.

Leading fashion brand C&A has already embraced this new approach and incorporated it into their Christmas campaign. The campaign, which started on November 2, 2023, and will run for two to three weeks nationwide in Germany, focuses on showcasing the products from C&A’s Festive Collection. The ads on Pinterest, in both static and video formats, tap into the current Pinterest trend of “festive outfits,” as searches in this category have surged 37% in recent weeks.

To further enhance the brand’s reach, C&A’s outfit ideas are being displayed on Ströer’s Public Video Network within a 40-store radius of C&A locations throughout Germany. By combining online inspiration from Pinterest with offline visibility through DOoH, C&A aims to captivate potential customers and increase the attractiveness of their products. Rick van der Molen, Head of Digital Europe at C&A, explains the motivation behind this approach:

“We are now able to reach the people on Pinterest who are actively planning for the upcoming festive season. With the help of Pinterest Trends, we gain valuable insights into our target audience’s interests and can inspire them with suitable outfits, making every moment during this festive time special. By combining our Pinterest campaign with Ströer’s digital Out-of-Home spaces, we can engage with people at various touchpoints just in time for the holiday shopping season, generate more awareness for our products, and increase traffic to our stores.”

The synergistic partnership between Pinterest and Ströer holds tremendous potential. In the future, brands might even bring their collaborations with Pinterest creators to Ströer’s advertising spaces—an idea proposed Martin Bardeleben, Managing Director of Pinterest Germany. This integrated approach, combining online and offline touchpoints, allows companies to connect with their target audience more effectively and deepen their engagement across the entire customer journey.

Richard Offermann, Senior Vice President Direct Client Sales at Ströer Media Solutions, also acknowledges the power of this collaboration and why Pinterest and Ströer make a “perfect match”:

“Our extensive Public Video Network, coupled with Pinterest’s personalized shopping experience, offers a true full-funnel approach. With impactful advertising spaces in the public realm, Ströer becomes a reliable partner for reaching target audiences, offering brands the opportunity to connect with new audiences and guide them from inspiration to purchase through the Second-Screen approach. Out-of-home advertising ignites online usage, enhances conversion of ads on online platforms, optimizes mobile targeting through geofencing, and seamlessly extends into the web. Thus, the collaboration with Pinterest is a perfect match, and we are delighted to provide brands with increased visibility through this new approach.”

Pinterest’s influence should never be underestimated brands, as it is primarily used for inspiration rather than social interaction. Shopping has been a central focus on Pinterest for many years, and users visit the platform with purpose and purchase intent. This highlights the significance of considering the integration of online and offline marketing strategies not only on Pinterest but across various platforms. New techniques like Dynamic Content Optimization enable the ideal connection between social media and Digital-Out-of-Home advertising. The DOoH expert Mike Klostermann emphasizes the potential impact of this integration:

“The combination of DOOH and mobile can amplify the branding effect and facilitate better campaign evaluation in the performance area, thanks to the exciting metrics available for measurement. This convergence connects high audience involvement with intriguing metrics.”

As brands navigate the ever-evolving advertising landscape, finding creative ways to merge online and offline efforts will continue to be crucial. Pinterest and Ströer’s Second-Screen marketing approach represents an exciting step towards seamless integration and increased visibility for brands, ensuring they can capture the attention of their target audience effectively.

FAQ

What is the Second-Screen marketing approach?

The Second-Screen marketing approach combines online and offline advertising efforts synchronizing ad campaigns on digital platforms (such as Pinterest) with Digital-Out-of-Home (DOoH) displays. It allows brands to reach their target audience at different stages of the customer journey, enhancing visibility and engagement.

How does the collaboration between Pinterest and Ströer work?

Pinterest and Ströer have partnered to seamlessly integrate Pinterest Ads with DOoH Spots from Ströer. The ads are designed to have a consistent look on both screens, providing brands with the opportunity to connect with their target audience across various touchpoints. This collaboration allows brands to generate awareness online and drive store traffic through synchronized campaigns.

Why is Pinterest an important platform for brands?

Pinterest is a popular platform for users seeking inspiration and planning various aspects of their lives. Many users visit Pinterest with the intention to shop and are actively looking for products they love. It offers brands a unique opportunity to showcase their products and tap into a highly engaged and motivated audience.

What are some future possibilities with this Second-Screen approach?

The Second-Screen approach opens up possibilities for brands to explore collaborations with Pinterest creators and extend their campaigns to DOoH displays. By leveraging inspiring content and integrated online-offline touchpoints, brands can create a stronger connection with their target audience throughout the entire customer journey.

